Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Jackson was the host church Oct. 30 for the Fifth Sunday Service.
Following the service, a meal was served.
Tommy Sanchez welcomed everyone to the special and invited each pastor to say a few words.
Songs were sung by the congregation and Michael Howell talked about churches existing in Jackson before the Civil War. The information was taken from his newly published book, "Journey To War’s Eve."
The next Fifth Sunday Service will be Jan. 29 at 2nd Baptist in Jackson.