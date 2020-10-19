CLINTON -- The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury stopped short Monday of setting a moratorium on major subdivisions until it can strengthen its ordinances to address expected growth in residential development.
The moratorium would be similar to one the West Feliciana Parish Council put into effect in August, saying the parish needs to amend its ordinances to meet residential growth spilling over from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Juror Chrissie O’Quin proposed a 90-day moratorium while a special committee reviews the jury’s subdivision and zoning ordinances, but agreed to hold off until the committee is formed.
“I’d like to get something that’s actually workable,” she said.
Juror Richard Oliveaux said he was not against a moratorium, but wanted it to go into effect after the committee is chosen.
“Then the committee can go to work right away,” Oliveaux said. He added that halting development while the committee is forming would cause the committee to lose valuable time.
Jury President Louis Kent said he will appoint the committee, and jurors said during the discussion that interested residents should submit their qualifications to the jury office.
O’Quin’s agenda item referred to freezing “major developments.” Surveyor Jeff Moody, who does many small subdivisions in the parish, said the moratorium resolution should spell out exactly what developments are affected.
The jury attempted to revise its ordinances several years ago, but the effort failed after principles in the process would not work with an $8,000 study from the Capital Region Planning Commission and the jury refused to consider revisions done by a special committee.