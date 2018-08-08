Employees of PacTec Inc., of Clinton, continued their annual charitable fundraising efforts for 2018 by holding a school supply drive for school-age children in East Feliciana Parish.
Their goal was to “Pack the Bag” — filling one of the company's cubic-yard waste packaging bags with items from local school supply lists. The 120-plus Clinton-based employees reached their goal, collecting more than $1,000 in supplies to donate to the East Feliciana School Board.
Items included new backpacks, notebooks, paper, crayons, glue, folders, composition books, rulers and other supplies.
“It is so heartwarming and energizing when your colleagues come together to support others,” said Trey Castleberry, marketing director at PacTec Inc. “Our hope is to remove the financial burden on local families that struggle to provide the tools their children need to have a successful school year.”