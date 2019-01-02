Colors of the seasons have glowed through photos of the new 4-H Photo Club in East Feliciana Parish.
The group first met Oct. 6 and learned simple techniques that improve anyone's photos, no matter age, ability or equipment. They left with an assignment to take photos for the theme "Fall."
The group met again Dec. 1 and learned about taking holiday photos, especially lights. The group then adjourned to head to Clinton to practice their newly learned techniques by taking photos of the day's holiday activities. The children were asked to pick and submit their best Christmas-themed photos for publication.
For information on joining the photo club, contact Dawn Barnett at DBarnett@agcenter.lsu.edu.