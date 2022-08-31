The Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District and other districts in America are participating in the annual Conservation Poster Contest.
The Conservation Poster Contest takes place through Nov. 4, with the theme "Healthy Soil: Healthy Life."
The contest will have five grade categories: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Local judging will occur Nov. 8, so entries are due no later than 4 p.m., Nov. 4.
The Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District will award $50 for first place and $25 for second place in each category.
Each category's first place district winner will be entered in the state competition. In the state competition, first place winners will receive $75 and second place winners will receive $50.
The first place winners in the state contest will be sent to the national poster competition. National first place winners will receive $200, second place winners will receive $150, and third place winners will receive $100. National winners will be announced during NACD's Annual Meeting in February.
This year's theme "Healthy Soil: Healthy Life" focuses on the importance of soil, a news release said. Healthy soils are the foundation for all life on earth. Soil is an important resource for everything from human health to agriculture to water filtration. Healthy soil is imperative for food production, as well as clean air and water, forests, diverse wildlife and landscapes.
For information about the conservation poster contest and other conservation issues, contact Arlene Culpepper at the Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District office, 9752 Plank Road, Clinton; call (225) 683-8955, ext. 3; or email felicianaswcd@gmail.com. Office hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.