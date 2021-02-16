Baseball.jpg

Former Mississippi State University baseball coach Ron Polk spoke Feb. 1, 2021, at the seventh annual Centreville Academy baseball kickoff banquet. From left are coach Lance Nettles, Headmaster and Athletic Director Jason Horne, Polk and coach Rob Bordelon.

 Provided photo

Centreville Academy held its First Pitch Baseball Banquet on Feb. 1. Former Mississippi State University baseball coach Ron Polk spoke.

View comments