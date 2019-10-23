Tammy Michael’s little part of Jackson is Simply Blessed, but her brainchild helped boost morale and earnings when hundreds were drawn to the historic town Saturday for the first Jackson Street Market and Festival.
The market festival featured live music, food, jewelry, canned and baked goods, antiques, custom furniture, candles and other products. Michael said 35 vendors lined both sides of the street and as the morning progressed, cars and pedestrian traffic crowded Main Street.
“It was so awesome,” Michael said. “We just blessed the whole town.”
Frances Durham said she was born and raised in the Felicianas, and she was excited by both the turnout and community-gathering event. She was one of several artists with works on display and for sale at Charter Street Studios, a co-op of independent artists from the surrounding area.
Michael moved to Jackson about four years ago and said she tried to rent other buildings but failed to find one. She had a shop in Norwood but kept praying to lead her to the place destined for her. A little more than five months ago, she saw a for rent sign on the building and jumped at the opportunity. “It’s has been a complete blessing,” she said. “I love my community and love my town.”
The first Jackson Street Market was such a success that Michael is already thinking about a similar event during the Christmas season. The event was not a city function, and Michael said that gave the effort a more faith-based theme like her own shop. I thought it would be small, but it just blossomed,” she said. “I can bring God into it and leave God in it.”