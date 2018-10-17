Thursday

Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, banana

Devotional time and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Roast pork with gravy, cabbage, strawberry kiwi juice, macaroni and cheese, pecan pie

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken breast fillet with honey mustard sauce, country cottage blend vegetables, au gratin potatoes, whole-wheat roll, peaches, margarine

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, orange tangerine juice, biscuit with jelly and margarine, chocolate chip cookie

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steamed spinach, pickled beets, cornbread, peach cobbler

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana, Lane Marketing Group

Thursday, Oct. 25

Menu: Hot dog with chili on a bun, Chuckwagon corn, coleslaw, fruit and grain bar

Closed — Health Fair in Gonzales

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

Tags

View comments