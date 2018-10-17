Thursday
Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, banana
Devotional time and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Roast pork with gravy, cabbage, strawberry kiwi juice, macaroni and cheese, pecan pie
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken breast fillet with honey mustard sauce, country cottage blend vegetables, au gratin potatoes, whole-wheat roll, peaches, margarine
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, orange tangerine juice, biscuit with jelly and margarine, chocolate chip cookie
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steamed spinach, pickled beets, cornbread, peach cobbler
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana, Lane Marketing Group
Thursday, Oct. 25
Menu: Hot dog with chili on a bun, Chuckwagon corn, coleslaw, fruit and grain bar
Closed — Health Fair in Gonzales
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.