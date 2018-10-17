The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10:

Sept. 27

Brouillette, Kiersten R.: 22, 7644 Carah Drive, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen things, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension. 

Reed Jr., Charles E.: 31, 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery. 

Sept. 28

McFarland, Justin R.: 37, 12208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, remaining on premises after forbidden. 

Norbert, Brittany B.: 22, 204 Rue Royale, Lafayette, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana. 

Sept. 29

Strong, Christina J.: 41, 420 Avenue D, Port Allen, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage. 

Oct. 3

Mattox Jr., Willie E.: 39, 3305 E. Central Ave., Zachary, bench warrant.

Oct. 4

Doss, Sherrell A.: 20, 147 Buckles Hockett Lane, Roxie, Mississippi, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana. 

Greene, Larry A.: 35, 6902 Robert Bailey Road, St. Francisville, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest. 

Nicholson, Stacey L.: 27, 9477 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville, malfeasance in office. 

Oct. 5

Lewis, Jairick P.: 24, 5365 Enterprise St., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution. 

Dunn, Katina L.: 44, 2254 71st St., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution. 

Oct. 6

McIntyre, Bobvicia D.: 24, 1037 N. 36th St., Baton Rouge, speeding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Oct. 7

Claycomb, Corey J.: 29, 2201 Panhandle Trail, Navarre, Florida, simple possession of marijuana. 

Oct. 8

Wyatt Jr., Charles: 37, 12456 Zachary Taylor Parkway, New Roads, aggravated assault.

View comments