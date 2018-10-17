The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10:
Sept. 27
Brouillette, Kiersten R.: 22, 7644 Carah Drive, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen things, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Reed Jr., Charles E.: 31, 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Sept. 28
McFarland, Justin R.: 37, 12208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, remaining on premises after forbidden.
Norbert, Brittany B.: 22, 204 Rue Royale, Lafayette, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.
Sept. 29
Strong, Christina J.: 41, 420 Avenue D, Port Allen, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Oct. 3
Mattox Jr., Willie E.: 39, 3305 E. Central Ave., Zachary, bench warrant.
Oct. 4
Doss, Sherrell A.: 20, 147 Buckles Hockett Lane, Roxie, Mississippi, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana.
Greene, Larry A.: 35, 6902 Robert Bailey Road, St. Francisville, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest.
Nicholson, Stacey L.: 27, 9477 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville, malfeasance in office.
Oct. 5
Lewis, Jairick P.: 24, 5365 Enterprise St., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Dunn, Katina L.: 44, 2254 71st St., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Oct. 6
McIntyre, Bobvicia D.: 24, 1037 N. 36th St., Baton Rouge, speeding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Oct. 7
Claycomb, Corey J.: 29, 2201 Panhandle Trail, Navarre, Florida, simple possession of marijuana.
Oct. 8
Wyatt Jr., Charles: 37, 12456 Zachary Taylor Parkway, New Roads, aggravated assault.