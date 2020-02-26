The residents of the Jackson Veterans Home had a special day on Valentine’s Day, celebrating both Valentine's and Mardi Gras.
Dedric Williams furnished music in the morning and afternoon. A special lunch was provided, followed by a Mardi Gras parade down the length of the main hallway.
Kenneth and Kitty Funderburk were the king and queen of Mardi Gras. Kenneth Funderburk is a resident of the home, and Kitty Funderburk spends every day with her husband.
Residents, staff members, family members, members of veteran organizations and the West Feliciana cheerleaders participated in the parade.
Residents of Villa Feliciana were invited to the Mardi Gras parade.