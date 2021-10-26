East Feliciana Public Schools observed National Principals Month by celebrating school leaders at the October meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board, a news release said.
Celebrated every October, National Principals Month is an opportunity for district leaders, elected officials, parents, students, teachers, staff, school leaders and communities to celebrate and honor principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of success for each student.
“As we continue implementation of #HomegrownPride, our district’s five-year strategic plan, our principals play an integral role in ensuring we develop strong teachers and successful students. We are grateful for the leadership these school leaders demonstrate each day,” noted East Feliciana Public Schools Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville.
National Principals Month is a collaboration between American Federation of School Administrators, the National Association of Elementary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.