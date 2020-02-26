Calling all candidates
Elections will be held April 4. People who have qualified as candidates can send their announcements to extra@theadvocate.com by March 6. Announcements should be limited to 350 words and must include name, age, party and education. A jpg color photo file can be included.
Spring festivals are coming
- A Walk in The Park is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at Parker Park, 5730 Commerce St., St. Francisville. The day includes artists, music and food.
- The Audubon Pilgrimage is March 20-22 in St. Francisville. For tickets and information, visit The West Feliciana Historical Society Museum or westfelicianahistory.org.
- The Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 28 at Parker Park.
- Package tickets for Walker Percy Weekend are on sale at bontempstix.com/events/the-seventh-annual-walker-percy-weekend-6-5-2020. Individual tickets do not go on sale until April 1 and are available only if space is available. The Southern literature event features food, live music, walking tours, craft beer and bourbon and is set for June 5-6.
- The Spring Angola Rodeo is April 18-19. Visit angolarodeo.com for information and tickets.
Garden info seminars planned
The Feliciana Spring Seminar Series will be held at the Baton Rouge Community College Jackson Campus, 33337 La. 10, Jackson. Two sessions are scheduled, both running from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 is "Native Plant Know-How" by Betty Miley and "Camellias" by Joe Holmes. March 5 is "Homeowner Pond Weeds" be Dearl Sanders and "Lawn Weeds" by Jessie Hoover.
Volleyball reunion announced
The West Feliciana High School third biennial Volleyball Alumni Reunion is April 25 in the school gym. Registration and a time to eat and socialize begins at 10:30 a.m. A round robin volleyball tournament starts at 1 p.m. and the championship at 3 p.m. Attendees do not have to play but are encouraged to come and bring their families. Registration is $20, which includes an alumni T-shirt, food and drink, and concessions will be sold.
Little League registration open
Registration is open through Friday for limited spots in the East Feliciana Little League. The fee is $100 per child and increases to $125 after Friday. Visit efll.website.sportssignup.com to sign up.