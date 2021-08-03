The inaugural East Feliciana Festival casted a broad net into community needs and topics including health and wellness, voter empowerment, church development, economic development and entertainment. When the time came to choose, the Rev. Johnathan Hill said yes to everything.
Hill, pastor of Evergreen Baptist Church of Ethel, joined forces with his congregation, community partners and supporters to plan a festival that provided something the entire family and bolstered ties in the East Feliciana community. Tony King emceed the afternoon that featured music by Kxntry Brand Sweet Southern Heat.
The event, held Saturday, July 31, at the Centenary Historic site, was made possible by partners that included the Power Coalition, Humana, Lane Regional Medical Center, Louisiana Healthcare Connections and East Feliciana Parish Tourism.
COVID-19 vaccinations were available, but Hill said public health was just one of the festival’s targets.
“We’d like to meet a community where they are we know there are some individuals who a may not be able to get to a healthcare provider or sometimes may not be comfortable getting the vaccine,” he said. “Just being at an event where it's provided and they are with family and friends here who are encouraging them to get a vaccine, may serve as a key opportunity to just go get the vaccine.”
Hill said participants didn’t have to wait until Monday to make an appointment and because the majority of the people involved were vaccinated, it provided encouragement along with the needed resources. “We had it on the spot,” he said.
Some partners like Lane Regional Medical Center are familiar and close resources in East Feliciana Parish. Others, like the Power Coalition, are new to the area and brought community and civic development vehicles like voter registration and legal advocacy services. The New Orleans-based group is working to increase listening sessions, voter engagement, policy advocacy and leadership development.
Hill, a Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate, is relatively new to East Feliciana but is determined to make a wide imprint on both the ministerial and community development fronts. He and festival organizers want their activities to be an economic generator for the parish.
“That's really what my vision revolves around,” he said. “Yes, we want to have fun and give stuff away, but also, how do we invite vendors in the parish who are craft-makers, sale food to make their own cakes and pies? How do we create that element here where people can stimulates the parish economies here?”
Hill has been pastoring at Evergreen Baptist for seven months but seeks to serve the entire parish. “When I talk about serving a community, I look at a holistic approach,” he said. “We create opportunities for people to grow their businesses, show their crafts and even get some local artists to perform. That's what we were looking for.”
Festival organizers say plans are underway to build upon initial successes with future activities.
“This was the first and, based off the feedback we got from those who attended and the members of the church, they're already looking forward to next year's festival,” Hill said. “We're going to continue to make it bigger and better. The state is known for its festivals, and we wanted to make sure East Feliciana was not left off.”