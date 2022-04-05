East Feliciana Parish public schools celebrated school- and district-level Students of the Year on March 15 during a meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board.
The Louisiana Student of the Year Program has been recognizing outstanding students across the state for over 25 years. The program celebrates students in fifth, eighth and 12th grades who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of leadership, citizenship and academic and/or career and technical achievement. Four students were recognized as school-level Students of the Year.
The honored students developed a portfolio of their work as leaders and residents in their community and participated in an interview process. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate these students for their services and their achievements,” said Superintendent Keisha Netterville.
Three students were recognized as both school- and district-level Students of the Year.
Jackson Elementary School’s Student of the Year and the district's Fifth Grade Student of the Year is Luke Phillips. His mom is a principal, and his dad is a computer programmer. He has one brother. He is a Cub Scout in Pack 60 in Clinton.
Math and science are his favorite subjects. He is considering becoming a veterinarian because he loves animals or an engineer because he loves being able to take things apart and put them back together.
East Feliciana Middle School’s Student of the Year and the district's Eighth Grade Student of the Year is Mar’Kayla Armstead. She is the daughter of Shamaka Armstead and the youngest of three sisters. She is the president of the Beta Club, the captain of the East Feliciana Middle School cheerleading team, and a member of the Health and Wellness Club. She is this year’s Miss East Feliciana Middle School, attends Wesley United Methodist Church and is a member of the youth choir.
She would like to become a nurse practitioner.
East Feliciana High School’s Student of the Year and the district's 12th Grade Student of the Year is Kaelee Jackson. She has three brothers and two younger sisters. She is the co-captain of the school's cheerleading team and is also on the track and field team. She enjoys reading and learning to do hair and makeup.
She plans to attend LSU or Southern University and major in nursing. She is working toward becoming a certified nursing assistant. She hopes to be a cardiologist with her own practice. She would also like to get a cosmetology license.
Clinton Elementary School’s Student of the Year is Elijah Causey. He is the son of Margaret Elaine Jones and Jamie Donell Causey and is the oldest of five siblings. He has played for the Clinton Community Tigers football team for six years and the East Feliciana Middle School basketball team for two years. Elijah is also a member of the Knights of Pythagoras, where he holds the office of junior knight.
Elijah aspires to attend the University of California, Berkeley, and major in biochemistry and play football. He wants to develop cures for viruses and diseases such as COVID-19 and cancer.
Slaughter Elementary School’s Student of the Year is Reese Gaylor. He is the son of Robert and Danielle Gaylor and has one brother. Reese loves competitive sports and is a member of the Legends Blue 11U baseball team as a pitcher and third baseman.
Reese works in the community as a Cub Scout member of Pack 46 and in the Raising Men Challenge, a group that cuts lawns for elderly or sick residents. He wants to be an Air Force pilot when he grows up.
Slaughter Community Charter School’s Eighth Grade Student of the Year is Thomas Carter Jr. Thomas is the son of Deona and Thomas Carter Sr. and he has two sisters. He is an honor roll student and member of the Junior Beta Club. He is also on the middle school football team and this year’s championship basketball team.
He is an active member of Ever-Increasing Life Ministries church. He enjoys reading, sports training and vacationing with his family.
Slaughter Community Charter School’s 12th Grade Student of the Year is McKenna Chaney. She is a member of the Senior National Beta and Science Honor Society, and the 12th grade officer for the Student Government Association. She has played varsity softball for the Lady Knights for six years. Her junior year, she received first-team All-District honors as utility first baseman.
She enjoys going to the beach, playing softball, reading, swimming and hanging out with her friends. She plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and major in medical laboratory science or biochemistry. She would like to work in a medical laboratory, pursue a doctoral degree and conduct medical research.