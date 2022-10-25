The West Feliciana Saints continued their march down the long road to perfection Friday, putting in their most dominant performance yet in a road game against Belaire High School 55-14.
It was their sixth straight district game and sixth district win. They will be looking for their seventh straight district victory this week as they host Broadmoor High School in their final home game of the season. Broadmoor currently sits at 1-7 on the season, with their only win coming in week two over Tara High School. It is another game that West Feliciana should expect to win, but nothing can be taken for granted, especially this late in what could be a historic season for the West Feliciana football program.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, the Silliman Wildcats finished their regular season this past Friday with a 7-41 loss against Copiah Academy. The Wildcats finish the regular season with a 5-5 record, but that is already firmly in the past.
It’s playoff time now. Silliman will get their 2022 playoff campaign started Friday as they host the Pillow Academy of Greenwood, Mississippi, in what looks to be a very evenly matched contest.
Next up is Slaughter Charter, who suffered its second loss of the season in a district game against Kentwood High School 20-6. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly once again as they host Thrive Academy this week in their penultimate game of the regular season.
Finally, we come to the Tigers of East Feliciana who also suffered a tough loss Friday at its homecoming game. East Feliciana played host to a very evenly matched Dunham School in a 32-41 loss.
East Feliciana falls to 5-3 on the season with another tough game just on the horizon. They will play their final home game of the regular season Friday, playing host to a very talented Episcopal High School football team.