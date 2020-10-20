Jeremy Brown, of Clinton, recently matriculated as a first-year student at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
Brown, a graduate of Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, was selected from a pool of 7,443 applicants to the college, and joins a class of 470.
Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework. Information about the college can be found at www.hamilton.edu.