Artwork by Merriann Hornsby will be featured in the East Feliciana Clerk of Court's Office in November and December.
Hornsby, born in Ascension Parish, is married to Scott Hornsby, and they have pastored for 32 years, in Bluff Creek, Clinton and now Zachary. She has a studio in Bluff Creek, where she lives.
She began painting 20 years ago. She has taught painting at Silliman Institute in Clinton and to private students in the Felicianas, East Baton Rouge and South Carolina.
A self-taught artist, Hornsby has a distinctive style that has hints of Van Gogh, a news release said. She paints in oil and acrylics, and feels painting is a gift the Lord has given her and it gives her so much peace and a feeling of accomplishment, the release said.
Her work has been exhibited at galleries in Baton Rouge; Dallas; New York; Natchez, Mississippi; South Carolina; and California. A self-taught artist, she became enamored with the art of Vincent Van Gogh and has found great influence through his expressionism, the release said.
She has three children, Buck, Starr and Mary Jane and 10 grandchildren. Her works are influenced by her travels to Germany, Australia and Amsterdam.