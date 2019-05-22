The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is accepting applications for waterfowl group hunts for up to 12 hunters per group at White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area and for alligator lottery harvests on 19 LDWF wildlife management areas, 25 public lakes and one U.S. Army Corp of Engineers property Aug. 28-Oct. 3.
Deadline for the waterfowl group hunts is June 25. Applications for the alligator hunts are due July 5.
Waterfowl
LDWF will select one application by random lottery drawing for each hunt offered. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
The fee covers up to 12 hunters and includes the following: Transportation to and from the airport (Jennings, Lake Charles or Lafayette); all food and beverages; two-night stay at the White Lake Lodge; professional hunting and fishing guides; hunting and fishing licenses; steel shot shotgun shells for waterfowl hunts and steel shot for skeet range; the use of shotguns and fishing gear; and bird and fish cleaning and packaging.
The cost of the 2019-20 waterfowl season hunts will be $30,000 for each group and the application form is available on the LDWF website at wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications. A completed application form and $2,500 deposit for each hunt requested must be submitted to LDWF by the close of business June 25.
The deposit can be a bank draft, money order or other liquid instrument made payable to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in the amount of $2,500. If the application is selected, the deposit is non-refundable. The applicant will be notified by mail or e-mail, and will be required to submit the final payment of $27,500 no later than Oct. 15.
Interested groups must select one two-day group hunt per application and can apply for as many as three separate two-day hunts. The two consecutive days of hunting do not include the arrival day, which will be the day before from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Any unsold hunts after the application deadline will be sold on a first-come first-served basis. A hunt will be considered sold once a deposit and application is received in the LDWF Baton Rouge office at the address referenced in the application.
Applications must be mailed or delivered to:
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Attention: White Lake Group Hunt
2000 Quail Drive, Room 418
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Contact Wayne Sweeney at (337) 536-9400 ext. 1 or email wsweeney@wlf.la.gov for information or to find what hunting dates may still be available.
Alligator
People interested in alligator lottery harvests from Aug. 28- Oct. 3 may print out an application form from LDWF’s website at wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts or request an application by phone at (225) 765-2346.
Applications and a non-refundable fee of $5 must be submitted to the address indicated on the application and be postmarked by July 5. Applicants must be legal Louisiana residents and 16 years of age or older. All successful applicants will be required to purchase an alligator hunting license ($25) and will be required to submit payment of $40 for each alligator tag allocated to the chosen location.
To assist applicants in selecting specific hunting areas, LDWF has posted the percentage of lottery alligator harvest applicants selected in 2018 by WMA or public lake as well as a map showing the general location of each area at wlf.louisiana.gov/lottery-alligator-harvest-program.
For information concerning lottery alligator harvests on hunting areas, contact the appropriate LDWF Field Office or email LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov.