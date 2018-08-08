The East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council will hold its annual Jazzy Night in the Felicianas at 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Early Learning Center, 9414 La. 67, Clinton.
Tickets are $30, which includes dinner, dancing, entry for a door prize and entry into the new karaoke contest. Prizes will be awarded for the contest. A silent auction is also planned. Attire is semi-formal.
This activity raises funds to conduct prevention activities throughout the year in East Feliciana Parish.
This past year, those activities included classes on bullying and personal hygiene at schools requesting the classes. Each student received a hygiene packet.
Youths involved in Students Against Destructive Decisions have been active in assisting with many prevention activities, with a noticeable increase in membership. Active SADD students can qualify for the council's scholarship program during their senior year.
SADD representatives were able to attend the National Youth Leadership Training at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s Midyear conferences in Atlanta and Maryland in 2017 and 2018, where they learned methods of thwarting negative peer pressure in addition to teaching other students ways to increase pro-social behaviors among students at their schools.
Other activities facilitated as a result of Jazzy Night funds include prescription take-back days, vendor compliance classes to assist local employers who sell alcohol at their establishments, sobriety checkpoint class for local law enforcement officers from various parishes, a drug-free day at East Feliciana High School and awareness classes at the local driving academy.
A news release said the list of activities gives community members an idea of how important it is to support the Drug Council through events like Jazzy Night in The Felicianas.
For information on this event, call Ginger Wilkins at (225) 937-4151.