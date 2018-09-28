CLINTON — A work-release offender at the East Feliciana parish jail walked away from his job at an area farm about noon on Friday noon and a search for him is underway, Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
The inmate, Justin Dufour, 33, is a Department of Corrections offender, who was due for release from prison on Oct. 31 of 2019, Travis said.
When found, Dufour faces an additional count of escape, along with his original charges, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle, the sheriff said.
Dufour was working on a farm on La. 958 in the Slaughter area when he walked away, Travis said.
Deputies and police dogs were searching for the inmate Friday, he said.
"I think we're heading in the right direction," Travis said.