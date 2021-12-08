Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board on Oct. 5 recognized East Feliciana public schools' Students of the Month.
These students include Londyn Dalton, Quad Area Head Start; Arian Washington, Clinton Elementary School; Jasmine Reyna, Jackson Elementary School; Reese Gaylor, Slaughter Elementary School; Za'yin Lewis, East Feliciana Middle School; and Davien Irvin, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana Public Schools.”