The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 18-25:

July 19

Stephens, Kedarius D.: 24, 4014 Millwood Lane, Jackson; improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.

July 20

Brunson, William S.: 19, 5159 Pine St., St. Francisville; two headlights required, possession of Schedule IV (Xanax).

July 21

Neyland, Darion M.: 20, 13915 Vincent Place, Denham Springs; speeding 98/55, driving under suspension.

Smith, Logan J.: 21, 2773 Midway Road, Slaughter; DWI first offense, reckless operation, open container, possession of Schedule II drug, probation violator.

July 23

Marshall, Eddie K.: 38, 5416 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; criminal mischief.

Johnson, Jennifer L.: 33, 6154 Greenwood Drive, St. Francisville; no tag, illegal U-turn, driving under suspension, no insurance, no registration, no motor vehicle insurance, public intimidation. 

July 24

Holcomb, Sherri J.: 49, 11200 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge; issuing worthless check over $500.

July 25

Riley, Michael J.: 43, 3095 Rock Road, Sicily Island; bench warrant – criminal damage to property.

Fontenot, Chanda L.: 34, 12139 Old Bonita Road, Bastrop; simple burglary.

July 26

London Jr., Dave: 57, 7193 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; establishing of speed zones 29/45, driving under suspension.

