The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 18-25:
July 19
Stephens, Kedarius D.: 24, 4014 Millwood Lane, Jackson; improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.
July 20
Brunson, William S.: 19, 5159 Pine St., St. Francisville; two headlights required, possession of Schedule IV (Xanax).
July 21
Neyland, Darion M.: 20, 13915 Vincent Place, Denham Springs; speeding 98/55, driving under suspension.
Smith, Logan J.: 21, 2773 Midway Road, Slaughter; DWI first offense, reckless operation, open container, possession of Schedule II drug, probation violator.
July 23
Marshall, Eddie K.: 38, 5416 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; criminal mischief.
Johnson, Jennifer L.: 33, 6154 Greenwood Drive, St. Francisville; no tag, illegal U-turn, driving under suspension, no insurance, no registration, no motor vehicle insurance, public intimidation.
July 24
Holcomb, Sherri J.: 49, 11200 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge; issuing worthless check over $500.
July 25
Riley, Michael J.: 43, 3095 Rock Road, Sicily Island; bench warrant – criminal damage to property.
Fontenot, Chanda L.: 34, 12139 Old Bonita Road, Bastrop; simple burglary.
July 26
London Jr., Dave: 57, 7193 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; establishing of speed zones 29/45, driving under suspension.