The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in conjunction with the False River Watershed Council and Pointe Coupee Parish Government, has scheduled a drawdown for False River to begin after Labor Day 2021, pending completion of construction work by the parish. Water level reductions are used as a management tool to improve water quality, reduce the impacts of sedimentation and improve sport fish habitat.
The lake will be lowered at a rate of 1 1/2 inches per day to a maximum of 6 feet below pool stage.
The drawdown structure is scheduled to close Jan. 15, and the lake will be allowed to refill.
Property owners should take necessary action to secure or remove vessels, floating docks and other items that could be impacted by the drawdown, according to a news release.
The lake will remain open to fishing and other recreational use during the drawdown. However, caution is advised for boaters during the low-water period, as boat lanes will not provide normal clearance of underwater structures.
For information regarding the drawdown, contact Brian Heimann, LDWF biologist manager, at bheimann@wlf.la.gov or (225) 765-2337.