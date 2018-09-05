West Feliciana 4-H is taking orders through Oct. 31 for 40 pound boxes of kiln-dried, baking-size sweet potatoes.
The annual sale not only benefits the 4-H program but also provides buyers with a Louisiana agricultural product, a news release said.
Sweet potatoes come from trusted growers in the Opelousas area, the release said. It is the sole 4-H fundraiser that helps support numerous parish 4-H activities. Proceeds are used to purchase incentives and educational materials, for transportation expenses, to fund a local 4-H scholarship and to provide other support for 4-H programs and activities. Four-H members win prizes and incentives for participation in the sweet potato sale.
Orders may be placed with any West Feliciana 4-H member or at the LSU Ag Center/4-H Office, 5924 Commerce St., in St. Francisville. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order. Sweet potatoes will be available for pickup around the third week of November. Exact dates will be provided to buyers as delivery plans are finalized. For information, call the 4-H office at (225) 635-3614.