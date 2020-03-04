Scout fundraiser set for Saturday
Scout Troop 51 is holding its garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center.
Clinton Market weekend
Visit the Clinton Market on Saturday to find what you need to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Cancer screenings set for Clinton
Woman's Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will hold free screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at the East Feliciana Parish Government Office, 12064 Marston St., Clinton. The screenings are free for people who have not been screened within the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms. For those without insurance, there will be no charge. For information, call (225) 215-1234.
Book signing planned
A book signing and discussion with Sister Helen Prejean, author of "The Death of Innocents," "Dead Man Walking" and her new book "River of Fire," will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 17, at The Conundrum Bookstore, 11917 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville.
In her newest book "River of Fire," Prejean, the nation's foremost leader in efforts to abolish the death penalty, shares the story of her growth as a spiritual leader, speaks out about the challenges of the Catholic Church, and shows that joy and religion are not mutually exclusive.
Knights of Columbus holding Friday fish fry
Knights of Columbus No. 7856 will hold a fish fry Fridays in Lent through April 3, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Caramel Church, 11485 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Fried or grilled catfish, potato salad or French fries, coleslaw, bread, dessert and soft drink will cost $10 a plate and is available for dine-in or take out.
Visit the Parker Park Saturday
A Walk in The Park is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Parker Park, 5730 Commerce St., St. Francisville. The day includes artists, music and food.
Garden info seminars planned
The Feliciana Spring Seminar Series will be held at the Baton Rouge Community College Jackson Campus, 33337 La. 10, Jackson, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, is "Homeowner Pond Weeds" be Dearl Sanders and "Lawn Weeds" by Jessie Hoover.
Need your diploma?
Baton Rouge Community College will have an information session on how to earn your high school diploma at 5 p.m., March 30, at the Jackson campus. For information, contact (225) 421-3903 or adulted@mybrcc.edu. Classes start March 30.
Spring festivals are coming
- The Audubon Pilgrimage is March 20-22 in St. Francisville. For tickets and information, visit The West Feliciana Historical Society Museum or westfelicianahistory.org.
- The Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 28 at Parker Park.
- Package tickets for Walker Percy Weekend are on sale at bontempstix.com/events/the-seventh-annual-walker-percy-weekend-6-5-2020. Individual tickets do not go on sale until April 1 and are available only if space is available. The Southern literature event features food, live music, walking tours, craft beer and bourbon and is set for June 5-6.
- The Spring Angola Rodeo is April 18-19. Visit angolarodeo.com for information and tickets.
- The 2020 St. Francisville Spring Garden Tour is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., April 25. It is a self-guided garden tour in West Feliciana Parish, hosted by the homeowners and the Feliciana Master Gardeners. All proceeds from the tour go to 4-H scholarships, school gardens and other community projects.
- The 55th annual Jackson Assembly Antiques Show and Art Show and Sale are March 27-29 in the historic downtown area. The show is a fundraiser for historic preservation and features antique dealers from seven states; on-site repair of porcelain, pottery and crystal; regional fine artists and artisans from across south Louisiana; and lunches and delectable desserts. The art show is at 3082 College St., Jackson, inside the Charter Street Studio building. This show includes fine art, wood carving, jewelry and pottery from artists of south Louisiana. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit jacksonassemblyantiquesshow.com or on Facebook Charter Street Studio, Jackson, La or Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show for information.
Calling all candidates
Elections will be held April 4. People who have qualified as candidates can send their announcements to extra@theadvocate.com by Friday. Announcements should be limited to 350 words and must include name, age, party and education. A jpg color photo file can be included.