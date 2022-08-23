Strong Women sessions set
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Aug. 30. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesday and Friday mornings at 8:15 a.m. The session will be approximately eight weeks long, with a possible break midsession; exact dates will be announced later.
Classes will be held at the West Feliciana Community Center, 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.
Fall rodeo tickets on sale
The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October. Angola inmate cowboys compete in events like Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding, and the Guts-n-Glory. The gates open at 8 a.m. for fans to enjoy hobby crafts and festivities, and the “Wildest Show in the South” begins at 1 p.m. This year's rodeo events are Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Rodeo fans are encouraged to come early to hear inmate bands, eat and shop prisoner-made arts and crafts, including jewelry, leathercrafts, paintings, woodworking, lawn and garden furniture, and toys. Attractions for children include pony rides, carnival games and. an antique carousel.
Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at the only official rodeo ticket outlet at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Authenticity of tickets purchased anywhere else cannot be guaranteed. Rodeo proceeds assist with the funding of re-entry programs, which work to create fewer crime victims upon release.
Candidate announcements deadline
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election.
Announcements should be mailed to extra@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email.
All announcements must be less than 350 words and are subject to editing.
For information, call (225) 603-1998.
Council on Aging annual meeting
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Council on Aging membership drive
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership drive ends Aug. 26. Anyone wishing to join may stop by the office at 11102 Bank St., Clinton, or call the office at (225) 6883-9862.
Lane Foundation holding sale and lunch
The Lane Foundation is hosting a rummage sale and pastalaya lunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, inside the old Nursing Home Division of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary.
Pastalaya lunches prepared by Central City Steak and Seafood will be available for $10 each from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the hospital’s front parking lot.
All proceeds will benefit the hospital’s upcoming expansion project. To donate or pledge to the Lane Foundation, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.