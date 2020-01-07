CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board agreed Tuesday to let the Sheriff's Office conduct active shooter drills in parish schools.
The board also recognized Teachers of the Year from each of the district's schools.
Sheriff Jeff Travis told the board his resource officers are familiar with the layout of the schools to which they are assigned, but "we want all of our officers to be familiar with the general layout of all the schools."
Travis agreed to work with School Superintendent Keisha Netterville to come up with a formal agreement on when and where the drills can be held.
The training will be conducted when there are no students on the campuses.
Travis said he has three school resource officers and could use another. He said the department had no officers assigned to the schools when he took office in 2016, but the three on staff now have been certified through the Peace Officers Standards and Training Council program and are additionally certified to work on school campuses.
In agreeing to work with the sheriff on his training effort, board members also complimented Travis and parish prison Warden Kenny Sanders for sending inmate crews after hours to clean and maintain parish school buildings.
In other business, the board recognized a $50,000 grant from the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation for student incentives and technology needs at Slaughter Elementary School.
The Teachers of the Year are Monterrica Hamilton, a third-grade teacher at Clinton Elementary; Michelle Bell, a Mississippi school retiree now in her fifth year as a prekindergarten teacher at Jackson Elementary; and Laura Laiche, a third-grade English-language arts teacher at Slaughter Elementary who also teaches in a dyslexia program at the school.
Laiche also was honored as the parish's overall Teacher of the Year at the elementary level.
Also recognized were Sabreen Thorne, a seventh-grade English teacher at East Feliciana Middle School; Cynthia Robinson, an English teacher at East Feliciana High School; Jherica Kelly, East Feliciana Enrichment Academy; and Daniel Baker, Slaughter Community Charter School.
The board also recognized Eric Brown, a math teacher Jackson Elementary, as employee of the month for January; and Keith and Margaret Owens, volunteers who read to students at Jackson Elementary, often dressed as characters in the books they read.