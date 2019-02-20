Among the participants in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge are three seniors from West Feliciana High School: Mary Elizabeth Barrow, Jack Hosford and Lilly Ray.
During a recent academy session at LSU, the participants heard personal stories from five top CEOS and got to ask questions.
Over the academic year, under the instruction of the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business, academy participants generate business ideas, write business plans, pitch to an investor panel for seed money, and launch their own companies.