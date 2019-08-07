Angie Clouatre, BSN, RN, has been named the Telemetry and Medical/Surgical Unit director at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Clouatre is responsible for coordinating all aspects of nursing care for the units according to accreditation and professional standards, including patient satisfaction, quality assurance, staffing and physician relations.
Clouatre received her diploma in nursing from Baton Rouge General School of Nursing and earned her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She has more than 15 years of health care experience. Prior to this position, she was the Director of Nursing for Behavioral Health, Skilled and Rehab services at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
During her career, Clouatre received the Clinical Excellence in Critical Care Nursing Award and was nominated multiple times for the Louisiana Nurse’s Foundation Nurse Excellence Mentor of the Year Award and for the Nightingale Award.
Clouatre says, "I have lived in the Zachary area for over 20 years. My family and friends have always used Lane, so it’s like coming home. Before people met me as a director here, they already knew me from when my son and his dad would come to eat breakfast here in the cafeteria. It’s that close-knit environment that I am so proud to be a part of. Lane is a place where people can connect, care about each other, and work together as a team for the betterment of our patients.”
Clouatre and her husband, Calvin, have one son, Reed, 11. She enjoys gardening, outdoor family activities, and attending the Fellowship Church in Zachary.