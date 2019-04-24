New Orleans periodontist Dr. Kristi Soileau was installed as the 2019-20 president of the Louisiana Dental Association during the 139th House of Delegates at the annual session of the Louisiana Dental Association on April 6, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge. She is the second female president since the association's inception in 1898.
Soileau, a native of Clinton, has been practicing dentistry in New Orleans since 1988, following her 1985 graduation from the LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans and completion of her periodontics and advanced education in general dentistry residencies.
She is married to Dr. David DeGenova, an orthodontist, and they have three sons, Alex, Adam and Christopher.