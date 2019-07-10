The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from June 18 to July 1:
June 19
Newman, Antrunetta: 26, 10096 Noel Thomas Lane, Slaughter, bench warrant.
June 20
Peel, Kristopher: 33, 4970 Idlewild Road, Clinton, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of a dwelling during an emergency.
June 21
Dunn, Kyeem: 23, 11800 Marston St., Clinton, attempted second-degree murder, battery on a police officer, resisting police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace.
Washington, Billie: 36, 477 W. Plains, Zachary, probation violator.
Green, David: 45, 2906 Charles Drive, Jackson, bench warrant.
June 22
Perkins, Mitchell: 42, address unavailable, Centreville, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated.
June 23
Skelton, Laura: 34, address unavailable, Vicksburg, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, driving on right side of road, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Brewer, Benjamin: 30, address unavailable, Vicksburg, Mississippi, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, prohibited acts distribution of drug paraphernalia.
June 25
Vessell, John: 25, 9138 Hampton Road, St. Francisville, fugitive.
Smith Jr., Percy: 63, 8264 Smith Road, Clinton, fugitive.
June 28
Andrew, Robert: 26, 2908 Grandway Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
June 29
Matthews, Terry: 39, 5522 Brown Road, Ethel, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with suspended license, careless operation.
June 30
Simmons, Victoria: 49, 10947 Roosevelt St., Clinton, theft, remaining on premises after being forbidden.
July 1
Kent, Daniel: 25, 6733 Dees Road, Jackson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer by giving false information.