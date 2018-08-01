Thursday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, cardinal citrus gelatin
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30, East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Smothered bone-in chicken, smothered potatoes, green beans with peppers, bread, royal brownie
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, carrots, broccoli cuts, bread, margarine, apple
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: White bean chicken chili, steamed spinach, cucumber and onion salad, crackers, margarine, mandarin oranges
Harmonica Joe: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Chef salad, ranch dressing, crackers, fruit, blueberry cake
Bingo, Wellcare: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Thursday, Aug. 9
Menu: Breakfast special: breakfast sausage or ham, grits/biscuit, jelly/margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit and grain bar
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.