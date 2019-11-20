East Feliciana High defeats General Trass in first round of playoffs
The mentality going into any form of playoffs is this: “survive and advance.” It’s the adage from the late-great Jim Valvano that he told his North Carolina State basketball team on their Cinderella run through the NCAA tournament in 1983. The East Feliciana Tigers followed that sentiment closely Friday night, defeating General Trass High School of Lake Providence to advance to the second round of this year’s playoffs.
The Tigers, who finished the regular season 5-4, came into the game as the number 15 seed in the tournament, meaning they are toward the middle of the pack in the grand scheme of things. General Trass finished their regular season with a 6-4 record and walked into this matchup as the number 18 seed. That being said, the Tigers were welcome to some much-needed home-field advantage in this one.
After a tough battle from both sides, the Tigers were able to pull away and win the game 30-12, advancing now to play the number two seed in the field, Many High School.
The Many High School Tigers finished the regular season with a record of 7-3, going undefeated in district play. The football team ranks among the top 100 in Louisiana, and they are coming off of a dominant, confidence-building 59-0 win over Vidalia in the first round of the playoffs.
It will be nothing if not a tough hill for East Feliciana to climb, but the Tigers have already showed incredible resiliency throughout the season and don’t look to stop now. One thing they will definitely need is a great performance from Caleb Anderson, who has been good for many of those throughout the season. He is the key to this game for East Feliciana. Hopefully, we will see the East Feliciana Tigers pull off a huge upset to survive and advance.
They travel to Many on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Slaughter Charter was the only other local team in a playoff game this week, taking part in the Class 1A LHSAA Non-Select Prep Classic as the 21 seed. Unfortunately, the Knights were not able to pull off an upset over 12 seed Homer High School. The final score was 38-12 in Homer’s favor, ending a rough season for the Knights.
As rough of a season as it was, you cannot help but be proud of this Slaughter Charter team who came out every single week and left it all on the field. There were more than a few bright spots on this team, as they continued to show improvement week in and week out.
This is an incredibly important offseason for the Knights, and I expect them to continue improving throughout the spring and summer. With as polished as they looked last season, it was easy to forget how incredibly young this program is. They are still figuring out their way, but I expect them to be an exciting team to watch in the years to come.