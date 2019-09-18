East Feliciana Tigers are 2-0 after win against St. Helena Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Sep 18, 2019 - 10:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 East Feliciana quarterback Caleb Anderson turns up field as he is pursued by St. Helena defender Jerome Lee II. Provided photo by MOL Photography A St. Helena Running back makes a move and turns up field as he steps out of the grasp of an East Feliciana defender. Provided photo by MOL Photography St Helena Hawk quarterback Deshon Singleton attempts a pass while being pressured by East Feliciana defender Shamar Nelson. Provided photo by MOL Photography Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The East Feliciana High Tigers are 2-0 thanks to a Friday win against St. Helena College and Career Academy 34-20.East Feliciana scored 20 points in the second quarter to secure the win.The Tiger travel Friday to Kentwood to face the Kangaroos. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Baton Rouge Breaking News Stay in the know about Baton Rouge's biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email