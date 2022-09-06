East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings July 14-Aug. 17:
July 14
Leonard Tillman: 7679 Carruth Road, Wilson; 32; bench warrant
Michael Shireyl: 10157 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; 33; aggravated assault with a firearm, fugitive
Kiffen Smith: 12817 Cypress St., Clinton; 25; bench warrant
July 15
Taylor Nelson: 1700 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge; 19; fugitive warrant
Dejuan George: 1148 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; 20; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I
Thomas Alexander: 4065 Mason St., Zachary; 57; two counts reckless operation, DUI-first, flight from officer, hit-and-run, aggravated damage to property, obstructing on roadway laned for traffic, stop sign and yield signs, maximum speed
July 20
Richard Slang: 203 Chatsworth St., Baton Rouge; 31; U.S. Corrections parole violation
July 21
Jamon Eugene Tate: 6793 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; 28; bench warrant
July 24
Andre Whitfield: 2455 Progress Road, Baton Rouge; 46; bench warrant
Michael Carpenter: 1823 Macedonia Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 25; two counts bench warrant
July 25
Jerry K. White: 11452 Redwood Lane, Norwood; 44; unauthorized entry of dwelling
July 26
Donald Valentine: 12247 Burns Lane, Clinton; age not listed; aggravated assault, criminal trespass
July 27
Facundus Dunn: 4319 Oakland Drive, Ethel; 34; domestic abuse battery – aggravated with child endangerment
Kimberly Dicks: 7535 La. 961, Clinton; 44; domestic abuse battery – aggravated with child endangerment
Robert Dick: 7535 La. 961, Clinton; 77; domestic abuse battery – aggravated with child endangerment
July 30
Hunter Atkonson: 6401 Main St., Zachary; 25; driving while intoxicated, special restrictions on lamp, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license
Wayne Rowe, 5172 Jean St., Baton Rouge; 36; bench warrant, reckless operation
Chandler Davis: 11436 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 20; DWI-first, improper lane use
Heather Davis: 2607 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 40; three counts bench warrant
Randall Davis: 2607 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 45; bench warrant
July 31
Michael Minton: 2246 Midway Road, Slaughter; 48; violations of protective order, domestic abuse battery, second-degree kidnapping/forcible sodomy, obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, intimidating by simple assault, simple criminal damage to property
Aug. 1
Jane Washington: 9051 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; 72; possession of firearm by convicted felon
David Chabert: 19807 La. 42, Livingston; 54; unauthorized entry of a dwelling, theft
Benjamin Norton: 306 La. 63, Clinton; 23; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Derek Santangelo: 10828 White Pine Drive, Greenwell Springs; 44; indecent behavior with juveniles
Aug. 2
Joshua Jones: address and age not listed; second-degree battery, possession of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated battery with dangerous weapon
Jarid Adams: 6126 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville; 43; issuing worthless checks
Aug. 4
Marlon Holmes: 10454 La. 961, Clinton; 43; domestic abuse battery
William Tynes: 8902 La. 955 E, Ethel; 61; fugitive warrant
Amanda Bannon: 8902 La. 955 E, Ethel; 38; two counts bench warrant
Aug. 5
Corente Anderson: 3311 Oak St., Norwood; 28; obstructing public passages, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II drugs
Aug. 7
Richard Jackson: 1605 Harold Brumfield Road, Magnolia, Mississippi; 44; driving while intoxicated-second offense
Aug. 8
Raven Tousaint: 11800 Marston St., Clinton; 26; bench warrant, fugitive
Kiana Mack: 5372 Brown Road, Ethel; 26; failure to register, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, vehicle license required, general speed law, child passenger restraint
Aug. 9
William Marshall: address and age not listed; probation violation
Riley Johnas: 7807 Vanessa Drive, Ethel; 31; fugitive warrant, violation of protective order
Aug. 12
Jarrid Westley: 427 Big Four Corner, Jeanerette; 34; introduction of contraband, distribution and possession with intent to distribute narcotic Schedule I, manufacture and distribution of Schedule II
Aug. 13
Anthony Daniels: 2927 Race St., Jackson; age not listed; bench warrant
Aug. 14
Ersula Snowden: 5461 Rolling Road, Zachary; 58; bench warrant
Herman Williams: 5919 Hardwood St., St. Francisville; age not listed; fugitive warrant
Aug. 17
Leroy Shorts: 2286 Dawson Road, Jackson; 59; aggravated assault with a firearm
Louis Brown: 10835 Wilson St., Clinton; 21; illegal carrying of a firearm, carjacking, aggravated assault with a firearm
Joshua Hubbard: 1267 Elmwood Drive, Jackson; 41; hold for West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department
Jackey Tarver: 7956 Lower Zachary Road, Clinton; 41; fugitive, two counts distribution, possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana
Michael Robert: 5768 Cypress St., St. Francisville; 38; fugitive warrant
Aug. 18
Terrence Harris: 3161 Quiet Lane, Jackson; 42; bench warrant
Colby Callais: 117 Norman Hebert St., Larose; 26; bench warrant
Aug. 19
Johnas Riley: 7807 Vanessa Drive, Ethel; 31; resisting an officer, violation of protective order, proper equipment-display of plate required on vehicle
Aug. 20
Paul Bell: 6108 Miss. 33 North, Roxie, Mississippi; 38; weekender
Aug. 22
Seth Martin: 4735 Old Liberty Lane, Clinton; 28; sentence from court
Aug. 23
Eric Matthews: 6725 Elm St., Wilson; 38; malfeasance in office, sexual battery
Olandan Hughes: 16964 Shropshire Road, Clinton; 28; bench warrant
Quance Dunn: 10736 Grant St., Jackson; 29; domestic abuse with child endangerment, two counts resisting arrest
Aug. 24
Randall Wright: 13976 Triple B Road, Greenwell Springs; 35; domestic abuse battery, bench warrant
Aug. 27
Bryan Cigales: 8337 Sageline St., San Antonio, Texas; 44; DWI-third offense, improper lane usage, simple escape