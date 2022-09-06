East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings July 14-Aug. 17:

July 14

Leonard Tillman: 7679 Carruth Road, Wilson; 32; bench warrant

Michael Shireyl: 10157 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; 33; aggravated assault with a firearm, fugitive

Kiffen Smith: 12817 Cypress St., Clinton; 25; bench warrant

July 15

Taylor Nelson: 1700 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge; 19; fugitive warrant

Dejuan George: 1148 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; 20; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I

Thomas Alexander: 4065 Mason St., Zachary; 57; two counts reckless operation, DUI-first, flight from officer, hit-and-run, aggravated damage to property, obstructing on roadway laned for traffic, stop sign and yield signs, maximum speed

July 20

Richard Slang: 203 Chatsworth St., Baton Rouge; 31; U.S. Corrections parole violation

July 21

Jamon Eugene Tate: 6793 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; 28; bench warrant

July 24

Andre Whitfield: 2455 Progress Road, Baton Rouge; 46; bench warrant

Michael Carpenter: 1823 Macedonia Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 25; two counts bench warrant

July 25

Jerry K. White: 11452 Redwood Lane, Norwood; 44; unauthorized entry of dwelling

July 26

Donald Valentine: 12247 Burns Lane, Clinton; age not listed; aggravated assault, criminal trespass

July 27

Facundus Dunn: 4319 Oakland Drive, Ethel; 34; domestic abuse battery – aggravated with child endangerment

Kimberly Dicks: 7535 La. 961, Clinton; 44; domestic abuse battery – aggravated with child endangerment

Robert Dick: 7535 La. 961, Clinton; 77; domestic abuse battery – aggravated with child endangerment

July 30

Hunter Atkonson: 6401 Main St., Zachary; 25; driving while intoxicated, special restrictions on lamp, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license

Wayne Rowe, 5172 Jean St., Baton Rouge; 36; bench warrant, reckless operation

Chandler Davis: 11436 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 20; DWI-first, improper lane use

Heather Davis: 2607 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 40; three counts bench warrant

Randall Davis: 2607 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 45; bench warrant

July 31

Michael Minton: 2246 Midway Road, Slaughter; 48; violations of protective order, domestic abuse battery, second-degree kidnapping/forcible sodomy, obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, intimidating by simple assault, simple criminal damage to property

Aug. 1

Jane Washington: 9051 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; 72; possession of firearm by convicted felon

David Chabert: 19807 La. 42, Livingston; 54; unauthorized entry of a dwelling, theft

Benjamin Norton: 306 La. 63, Clinton; 23; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Derek Santangelo: 10828 White Pine Drive, Greenwell Springs; 44; indecent behavior with juveniles

Aug. 2

Joshua Jones: address and age not listed; second-degree battery, possession of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated battery with dangerous weapon

Jarid Adams: 6126 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville; 43; issuing worthless checks

Aug. 4

Marlon Holmes: 10454 La. 961, Clinton; 43; domestic abuse battery

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

William Tynes: 8902 La. 955 E, Ethel; 61; fugitive warrant

Amanda Bannon: 8902 La. 955 E, Ethel; 38; two counts bench warrant

Aug. 5

Corente Anderson: 3311 Oak St., Norwood; 28; obstructing public passages, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II drugs

Aug. 7

Richard Jackson: 1605 Harold Brumfield Road, Magnolia, Mississippi; 44; driving while intoxicated-second offense

Aug. 8

Raven Tousaint: 11800 Marston St., Clinton; 26; bench warrant, fugitive

Kiana Mack: 5372 Brown Road, Ethel; 26; failure to register, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, vehicle license required, general speed law, child passenger restraint

Aug. 9

William Marshall: address and age not listed; probation violation

Riley Johnas: 7807 Vanessa Drive, Ethel; 31; fugitive warrant, violation of protective order

Aug. 12

Jarrid Westley: 427 Big Four Corner, Jeanerette; 34; introduction of contraband, distribution and possession with intent to distribute narcotic Schedule I, manufacture and distribution of Schedule II

Aug. 13

Anthony Daniels: 2927 Race St., Jackson; age not listed; bench warrant

Aug. 14

Ersula Snowden: 5461 Rolling Road, Zachary; 58; bench warrant

Herman Williams: 5919 Hardwood St., St. Francisville; age not listed; fugitive warrant

Aug. 17

Leroy Shorts: 2286 Dawson Road, Jackson; 59; aggravated assault with a firearm

Louis Brown: 10835 Wilson St., Clinton; 21; illegal carrying of a firearm, carjacking, aggravated assault with a firearm

Joshua Hubbard: 1267 Elmwood Drive, Jackson; 41; hold for West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department

Jackey Tarver: 7956 Lower Zachary Road, Clinton; 41; fugitive, two counts distribution, possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana

Michael Robert: 5768 Cypress St., St. Francisville; 38; fugitive warrant

Aug. 18

Terrence Harris: 3161 Quiet Lane, Jackson; 42; bench warrant

Colby Callais: 117 Norman Hebert St., Larose; 26; bench warrant

Aug. 19

Johnas Riley: 7807 Vanessa Drive, Ethel; 31; resisting an officer, violation of protective order, proper equipment-display of plate required on vehicle

Aug. 20

Paul Bell: 6108 Miss. 33 North, Roxie, Mississippi; 38; weekender

Aug. 22

Seth Martin: 4735 Old Liberty Lane, Clinton; 28; sentence from court

Aug. 23

Eric Matthews: 6725 Elm St., Wilson; 38; malfeasance in office, sexual battery

Olandan Hughes: 16964 Shropshire Road, Clinton; 28; bench warrant

Quance Dunn: 10736 Grant St., Jackson; 29; domestic abuse with child endangerment, two counts resisting arrest

Aug. 24

Randall Wright: 13976 Triple B Road, Greenwell Springs; 35; domestic abuse battery, bench warrant

Aug. 27

Bryan Cigales: 8337 Sageline St., San Antonio, Texas; 44; DWI-third offense, improper lane usage, simple escape

Tags

View comments