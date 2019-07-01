CLINTON — A majority of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury rejected a committee recommendation Monday to contract with a Houma woman for building inspection services.
Personnel Committee Chairman Ed Brooks charged that those opposed to hiring Karen Dillard as a contractor objected for racial reasons, sparking an uproar that had Vice President Keith Mills and Brooks shouting at each other while President Louis Kent banged his gavel in an attempt to restore order.
Dillard and Brooks are black.
Jurors who voted not to sign a contract with Dillard said the jury advertised for applicants for a full-time employee to determine if new construction meets the state building code enacted after Hurricane Katrina.
By hiring Dillard to do contract work on an as-needed basis, at $55 an hour, the jury would be advertising for one thing and doing another, they said.
The discussion indicated that other firms had offered to provide third-party inspection services, as Dillard wants to do, but were told the jury wanted a full-time employee.
Three of the four black jurors — Brooks, Michael Cheatham and Jason McCray — voted against rejecting the contract, while Louis Kent, the fourth black juror, sided with white members Mills, Glen Kent, Chris Hall, Dwight Hill and Sean Smith.
Dillard, who left the room immediately after the vote, said she could not afford to work full-time at the salary offered.
The majority supported re-advertising the position to seek applicants from people interested in full-time employment, as well as companies offering third-party services.
On another matter, no resolution was reached after a discussion initiated by residents of Districts 3 and 7 who want "a functional and safe park for the community," as resident Levain Woodridge put it.
Parks on La. 952 and Hatfield Lane are both unusable and offer no functional playground equipment or other amenities, Woodridge said.
McCray said jurors are allotted about $1,200 per year for recreation needs in their districts and he has been saving his for a major project. He said he has held discussions with residents about having a better park for the area but ran into opposition from the community.
"They said go somewhere else," he said of one discussion.
McCray called for a community meeting to discuss solutions, while Louis Kent asked Parish Manager Sonya Crowe to see if the jury owns any property suitable for a park that was taken over because previous owners did not pay parish taxes.
Jurors also got into an argument with former Planning and Zoning Commission chairman Larry Hofstad over a move to grant a zoning variance to allow Beulah Bennett to place a mobile home on two lots she owns, with the property line between the two splitting the home.
Hofstad, later joined by another former chairman, Richard Howell, said the Planning and Zoning Commission did not advertise the proposed variance as required by jury ordinance or hold a public hearing before it voted to recommend jury approval.
"Why do you want to hurt somebody? We're here to help people, not beat them down," Louis Kent said, but Hofstad said the problem is not with the variance but with the commission and jury not following procedures set out in their own laws.
Glen Kent was the lone vote against approving the variance.