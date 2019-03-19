CLINTON — An engineering study shows that town officials cannot put an idled water well back into service, leaving only one well to serve the town, Mayor Lori Ann Bell told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday.
The town is under a state health department administrative order to make improvements to the system, which serves about 800 customers.
A well on Pine Ridge Street will remain the system's only water source for now, Bell said, because hopes to put a well on Taylor Street back into service were dashed by an engineering study.
The Taylor Street well was thought to be pumping a small amount of sand, but Bell said engineers report it is "pumping a lot of sand."
"It's not going to be an option," she said.
A third well, which is near the old town hall and has been out of service for years, can be used with a few improvements, she said. Water samples taken from the well were approved by state health officials.
The town must disconnect the well from an old water tower that cannot be rehabilitated, she said, and the town must add a chlorination system to the well.
Bell said she did not yet have cost estimates for the work, but she said the Taylor Street well's chlorination equipment possibly could be moved to the "town hall well."
She said the town has received a $19,000 state grant that can be used for the well repairs.
Meanwhile, Bell is waiting on results from a rate study being conducted for Clinton by the Louisiana Rural Water Association.
State officials, including the Legislative Auditor, are pushing the town to increase its utility rates to better maintain the system and stay out of trouble with the state Office of Public Health.
Bell said she is not looking at raising the rates for natural gas service at this time, but she said a water rate hike will affect sewer rates because the charges are partially based on water consumption.
The mayor said she wants to give water customers at least 30 days notice of the impending rate hike once the study is complete.