Graduation time
High school graduations are here for 2021. All the public schools in the Felicianas are holding ceremonies Friday, May 14.
- Slaughter Community Charter School’s ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. at the school. Tickets are required
- East Feliciana High School’s graduation ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. in the football stadium at East Feliciana Middle School, 10410 Plank Road, Clinton.
- West Feliciana High School’s ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. at West Feliciana High School’s stadium and will have limited seating.
Golf tournament to benefit Royal Blue Club
The annual Royal Blue Club Spring Swing is set for May 23 at The Bluffs. Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the student-athletes of West Feliciana High School. Sponsorships are available and items are needed for a silent auction. Four-person teams are $400. Visit www.facebook.com/westfelroyalblueclub for an entry form. Contact athletic director Shelley Genre at genres@wfpsb.org or at (225) 635-4561 with any questions.
Get your vaccine in Jackson
Visions Family Worship Center, 3718 La. 10, in Jackson, is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in an event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14. Visit the church's website www.visionsfamilyworshipcenter.org and click the contact tab to find a link to the registration or go straight to https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F.
Library reading program full of tales/tails
Registration opens May 24 for “Tales and Tails,” the summer reading program at Audubon Regional Library. Readers earn Book Bucks to spend a local stores. The kickoff event is June 2 at 9 a.m in Jackson and at 1 p.m. in Greenburg. Both will be indoors. The Clinton kickoff event is at 11:30 a.m., outside on the back of the courthouse facing the library. People are encouraged to bring picnic blankets to sit on for the animal show by Barn Hill Preserve. Visit www.audubonregional.net or www.facebook.com/audubonregional.net. Call Clinton (225) 683-8753 or Jackson (225) 634-7408
Survey says …
Learn about West Feliciana Parish's views in two events.
From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, at St. Francisville Town Hall, results from a recent Community Shopping Survey will be shared. Discussion from the findings will include what products and services are being sought by local consumers, how to better capture out-of-town spending by local residents, how to meet the needs and desires of the community, and what can be done to contribute to the success of local businesses. Seating is limited, so RSVP at https://business.westfelicianachamber.org/events. Questions or suggestions to be discussed at the meeting may be sent early.
A community forum of updates and appetizers will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20, at The Bluffs Thompson Creek Event Center. West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard, St. Francisville Mayor Booby Leaker and Tourism Director David Floyd will speak. Tickets are $15 a person and include appetizers from Heirloom Cuisine and The Francis Southern Table & Bar. A cash bar will be available. Visit https://loom.ly/LTkaCSA for tickets.
Ride up to Clinton
The next Clinton Community Market is June 5 and kicks off its Cruising to Clinton Car and Truck meet. Come show off your ride.
Adopt a dog
Must Luv Dogs Rescue is holding an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at Petsense.
Don't forget about the ResQWalk app, which converts your steps into cash for Must Luv Dogs, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana Parish and Zachary. Each time you walk, open the app and press start. Once the walk is over, press finish.
Get a bird's view of West Feliciana
The West Feliciana Parish Assessor’s Office has 2021 aerial imagery available online at www.wfassessor.com.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.