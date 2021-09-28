Families will have fish, deer meat and other game to feed their families thanks to the Hunters For The Hungry's Clean Out Your Freezer Day across the state.
Locally, people dropped off their frozen game at Feliciana Seafood. The donations were given to West Feliciana Food Bank.
In 1994, a group of hunters gathered to discuss sharing the game and fish they harvested each year with the needy in the Greater Baton Rouge area. The hunters contacted the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and the donations that first year were given to their dining hall. The response from hunters was so great that the dining room’s storage was soon pushed to the limits, and help was enlisted from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Since then, Hunters For The Hungry has increased awareness of its program throughout the state by partnering with the five major food banks in Louisiana. By conducting multiple programs such as the Clean Out Your Freezer Day and Freshly Harvested Game and Fish Programs, the organization is providing thousands of meals for Louisiana families.