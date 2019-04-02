CLINTON — School Superintendent Carlos Sam confirmed Tuesday he privately told East Feliciana Parish School Board members he is not asking them to extend his employment after his contract expires June 30.
The board went behind closed doors with Sam to discuss his contract, but the members emerged after about 15 minutes without commenting or taking action to offer Sam a new contract.
After the meeting, Sam said he is calling it quits after four years on the job.
"I'm not seeking an extension of my contract," Sam said, adding he had no particular reason for stepping aside.
"I'm proud of the work I've done. We've made great strides with our facilities, and we're on a sound financial footing. The district will be in good hands with the next superintendent," Sam said.
"The board's been very supportive of me, and I've made a lot of friends here," he said.
Sam succeeded Henderson Lewis Jr. as superintendent after Lewis took over the Orleans Parish school system in 2015.
Sam was able to get a $4 million federally subsidized loan in 2016 to renovate school buildings, with an emphasis on saving utility costs. The savings are earmarked to repay the loan.
His support with some board members may have soured last year, as outgoing board member Tim Corcoran questioned the school system's spending practices and was instrumental in getting State Police and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office to begin an investigation.
No charges have been filed as a result of the probe, but deputies recently obtained a warrant to search at least one office in the central office.
Auditors with the Postlethwaite & Netterville accounting firm found no major discrepancies in the school system's financial records for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2018, according to a report delivered last month.
Sam began seeking employment elsewhere last year. He was an unsuccessful finalist for both Tangipahoa Parish's school superintendent and the Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission's director.
Sam came to East Feliciana Parish from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, and was selected from among three finalists after Lewis left for New Orleans.
Although they were spared from voting on Sam's future, the board members split their votes on Sam's recommendation to fire an unnamed employee for reasons that were not publicly stated.
Board members met privately with Sam and the employee and emerged about 15 minutes later to uphold Sam's termination recommendation.
Richard Terrell, Mitch Harrell, Paul Kent and Emily Hurst voted to fire the employee, while Michael Bradford and J.D. Dantzler voted against the recommendation. Bradford chided abstaining members Joyce Kent, Melvin Hollins and Louise Drake as being "scared" to take a stand.
Board members Rufus Nesbitt, Edward Brooks Jr. and Derald Spears were absent.