CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board honored its Students of the Year, recognizing the top student of each of the parish's schools.
The students received medals for academic excellence and other prizes after being chosen for their leadership and academic achievement. The fifth grade winners are Za'yin Lewis, of Clinton Elementary; Justin Sanders, of Jackson Elementary; and Braeden Howell, of Slaughter Elementary, who also was judged the top elementary student in the parish.
Eighth grade honorees are Audrey Falgoust, of Slaughter Community Charter School, and Ida Brown, of East Feliciana Middle School, who also won a plaque for being the parish's top middle school student.
Twelfth grade honorees are Ke'tron Jones, of Slaughter Community Charter School, and Lakeira Williams, of East Feliciana High School, also the district's 12th grade winner.
The board on Tuesday also adopted a resolution saluting school guidance counselors and singled out counselors Mico Cooper and Trina Brown-Allen for special recognition.
Ashley Thomas, of East Feliciana Enrichment Academy, was recognized as Employee of the Month.
In other action, the board heard a presentation from Baton Rouge Area Foundation representative Travis Hutchins, who said Fran and Leroy Harvey, of Jackson, are again sponsoring an all-expense paid trip for 20 to 25 eighth grade graduates in late May or early June to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
Last year, 18 students took the trip, which includes a visit to the Ford Motor Co.'s Rouge plant where Ford F-150 trucks are assembled.
Information on applying for the trip is available at the middle school.
The board also agreed to buy new software for assembling, tracking and reporting student data from EDgear, a Baton Rouge firm that serves most of the school systems in the state.
Superintendent Keisha Netterville said East Feliciana is the last parish with the student data software now in use, which she said is outdated, involves four vendors and makes it difficult for administrators to prepare reports for the state.
EDgear's software will cost the district $22,130 per year, but financial adviser Tommy LeJeune said the board will save about $25,000 per year with the new package.