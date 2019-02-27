Who, What, Where for Feliciana Spring Sports
Four high schools and a plethora of sports are on tap for Spring sports in the Felicianas for the next three months. Below is a brief rundown of who is competing, the early results and next game schedule for high school sports teams in the Felicianas.
Silliman
Silliman will be competing in baseball, track and field, tennis and golf during the Spring. The golf team hits the links in early March with the Silliman Invitational at Oak Lake kicking off competition on March 11. The tennis team will open its season the following day, March 12, at home against Central Private.
The baseball team started its season in early February and will be in action at home against Bowling Green and Parklane Academy on March 4-5. The boys and girls track and field team will participate in the Centreville Warm Up at Centreville on March 7 and follow that up with the Planet Fitness Relays at Silliman on March 14.
Slaughter Charter
The Slaughter Charter Knights will field a baseball and softball team this spring and also compete in track and field. The Knights softball team scored 18 runs to beat Baker in their home opener (18-8), went on the road to beat Northeast (21-1) and coach MacKenzie Lambert will next lead them into action against West Feliciana on February 28. Coach Jacob Goudeau’s Knights baseball team lost their opener to West Feliciana and will next be in action at the Scotlandville Tournament the weekend of March 1. Coach Devyn Baker will field a track and field team with the schedule to be provided in the near future.
West Feliciana
The reigning two-time 3A State Champion West Feliciana Saints boys track and field team, girls track and field team, baseball, softball, golf, and tennis will all compete in the coming months.
The track teams will start their championship rune on March 1 when they host the Saints Relays. The following week on March 8, both teams will compete in the Louisiana Farm Bureau Bronco Relays at Zachary High School. Coach Shelly Genre’s softball team opened the regular season on Feb. 19 by outscoring Plaquemine 16-11 at home. They will be in action at home against Slaughter Charter on Feb. 28. The boys golf team, coached by Robb Odom, opened their season on Feb. 12 and will next be in action at Copper Mill on Feb. 28. The girls golf team opened the season on Feb. 19 and will next play at Beaver Creek on March 12. The tennis team will be playing Lee High at Independence Park on March 13.
The WFHS baseball team opened their 2019 campaign at home against Slaughter Charter (10-0) and exploded for 18 runs the next night (Feb. 19) to beat Marksville 18-3. Coach Gannon Achord gave credit for the early season to his assistants. "Coach Cary Myers and Jason Ernest have done a tremendous job preparing our hitters for the start of the season, and Coach Josh LaBorde has done the same with our pitching staff,” Achord said.
The Saints will be competing in the Episcopal Tournament on March 1-2.
East Feliciana
The Tigers track and field team will be competing locally early in the season with an opening meet at the Saints relays at West Feliciana High School on March 1 and at the Red Stick Relays at Zachary High School on March 15. The Tigers baseball team next play at Holden on March 6.