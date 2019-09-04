Church to offer adult life classes
The Apostolic Tabernacle of the Felicianas is sponsoring Adult Life Enrichment Classes from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. RSVP at the Apostolic Tabernacle of the Felicianas' Facebook page or by calling (225) 819-3207. Visit chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/2560/File/ATF.Adult.Class.pdf for details. Job skills will be discussed, and a light lunch will be offered.
East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce event
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch & Learn on Sept. 17 at Pop's Lil Stop, 7150 La. 10, Jackson. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Randy Pierce, CEO and general manager at DEMCO, will be the guest speaker. The lunch is $15 a person, with a choice of fried fish with french fries, grilled chicken Caesar wrap, or salad with grilled shrimp or grilled chicken.
Education help for adults in West Feliciana
The West Feliciana Parish Work ReadyU Program can help people help children with homework, help people who need to take the Hi/Set to earn a diploma, and learn computer, budgeting or parenting skills. For information, contact Louise Dukes or Adriane Hargrove at (225) 635-5299, dukesl@wfpsb.org or hargrovea@wfpsb.org.
Jackson market, fest set
The first Jackson Street Market and Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 on Main Street. Organizers are seeking vendors, and booth space is free. Music, food, jewelry, canned and baked goods, antiques, custom furniture and candles will be on sale. Reserve space by texting or calling (225) 247-7215 or emailing tmich33@bellsouth.net.
Water Institute speaker at OLLI meetingAn OLLI Coffee for the Feliciana Chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the St. Francisville First Baptist Church fellowship hall. It is open to the public. Amy Wold, director of communications for The Water Institute of the Gulf, will speak about the challenges coastal Louisiana faces, what is being done to address the challenges, and the formation of the institute.
East Feliciana alumni sought for homecoming event
All alumni of East Feliciana, Clinton and Jackson high schools are invited to the East Feliciana High Homecoming Gala from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28 at the East Feliciana PD Center, 9414 Plank Road, in Clinton.
The Bucket List will perform, and there will be a disc jockey. Food will be served at the formal event. Tickets are $25 and are presale only. Tables are $250. For information, call Mia Taylor at (225) 719-7078.
Hunter Safety Course
The 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office is sponsoring a Hunter Safety Course on Sept. 14-15 at the Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10, in Jackson.
Seating is limited. Call (225) 683-8563 to register. The Saturday session is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, the hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants must attend both sessions and pass the test to qualify for a Louisiana hunting license.
Council on Aging meeting, membership drive set
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at 11102 Bank St. in Clinton. Anyone who would like to join the Council on Aging may stop by the office or call (225) 683-9862.
Halloween is coming
Tickets are on sale for Feliciana Fright Night, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 19. The Spirit Stroll includes drinks at several locations near the West Feliciana Courthouse and a costume contest. Proceeds benefit the Women's Service League projects. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Fall Family Fun
Judson Baptist Retreat is holding its Fall Family Dun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21. Cost is $5 a person with a maximum of $20 a family. Games, horseback riding and food are some of the activities. Register at www.judsonretreat.org.
Pink event set
West Feliciana Hospital is hosting Paint the Town Pink. Participants are asked to make a donation of at least $25 to Cancer Services Baton Rouge. Deadline to register is Oct. 8. Business and homes will be judged Oct. 11. Visit West Feliciana Hospital on Facebook for details.
Basketball skill clinic
A Basketball Fall Skill Development Clinic for West Feliciana sixth through eighth graders will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays on Sept. 8-Nov. 10 at the West Feliciana High School gym. Contact coach Tyler Howsen at howsent@wfpsb.org to sign up.
SLU alumni softball
Southeastern Louisiana University alumni are hosting a coed softball fundraiser at West Feliciana Sports Park on Sept. 27-29. Entry fee is $25 a player and supports the SLU athletic department.
To register, contact Lorie Grezafi at (225) 784-8447 or email lgrezaffi@wfparish.org. Visit West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation on Facebook to view age categories and rules. Teams from East and West Feliciana, St. Helena, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, Livingston, East and West Baton Rouge, and Ascension parishes are welcome.