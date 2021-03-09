Early voting continues through March 13 for the March 20 municipal primary and a pair of special elections for seats in the U.S. House.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail ballot is March 16. The local Registrar of Voters must receive the completed ballot no later than March 19.
A list of early voting locations statewide is at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting and visit geauxvote.com for more information on candidates.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
MULTi-PARISH RACES
U.S. House, 5th District
(Portions of East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes, plus northeastern Louisiana)
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, D
Chad Conerly, R
“Jim” Davis, NP
Allen Guillory, R
Robert Lansden, R
Julia Letlow, R
Jaycee Magnuson, R
Horace Melton III, R
M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, I
Richard H. Pannell, R
Sancha Smith, R
Errol Victor Sr., R