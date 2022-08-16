The nation embraced the No Child Left Behind initiative a few decades ago, but an East Feliciana Parish event morphed one step further to include every possible family member. The Community Appreciation Festival, held Aug. 6, focused on needs, resources and solutions for all ages.
The effort was hosted by Providence No. 1 Baptist Church of Ethel and the J.K. Reed Community Resource Center. A string of rainy days prompted a move from outside to inside the East Feliciana Parish Professional Learning Center on Plank Road in Clinton.
The Rev. Cedric Murphy said the broader scope helped the event get more support and community participation than if it remained a back-to-school event. “I just converted that name to Community Appreciation Festival,” he said. “I've done one like that about five years ago, like two years before the pandemic.”
That previous event featured gospel music, including a prison singing group. The recent event featured entertainment by Providence No. 1 Baptist Church Praise Dancers and the Anointed Singers group. “We incorporated somethings that we used to do when I was trying to grow my church about 10 years ago,” Murphy said. “I wanted to bring it all together into a total community function.”
The effort found a field of dreams once the groundwork was laid. Seniors found support from representatives from the Council on Aging and Grandparents Helping Grandparents, a group founded to give support to grandparents raising their grandchild.
“Why wouldn’t the grandparents bring their kids up here because it isn’t just for the kids?” Murphy said. “There's something for them to get out of the situation. I wanted to create a situation where to be a win, win, win-win for the total community.”
Other vendors and exhibitors included Rosebuds Inc., Aetna Insurance, R.K.M. Primary Healthcare, United Cajun Navy, Southeast Community Health Systems, Baton Rouge STEM and Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling.
Hundreds of backpacks were provided by Providence No. 1 church and the Reed Center. The facilities were provided by the East Feliciana Parish schools. Other donors of food and funding included Big Star Foods, Shoppers Value of Baker, Robin Turner Eubanks, Gail Horne Ray, Todd Terrell and David Jett.
Spirited applause and raised hands were one indication that a faith-based component was evident and appreciated. “Oh, my God, we're closing it out, but what a wonderful time we had in East Feliciana Parish today,” Murphy said as the event drew to a close. “Our praise dancers are closing it out, but we had a great time today, being a blessing to our community.”