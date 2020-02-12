The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching announced seven teachers of East Feliciana Public Schools earned a rank of Highly Effective, the highest possible rating, within the group's Value Added Model that measures student growth on state assessments from year to year, a news release said.
Additionally, Clinton Elementary School received a school VAM rating of Highly Effective for overall student growth.
The teachers are Schokeata Matthews, of Clinton Elementary School; Lorie Hollins, of East Feliciana High School; Sabreen Thorne and Sabrina Jones, of East Feliciana Middle School; and April Cheatham, Elizabeth Arnold and Tori Rouse-Holden, of Slaughter Elementary School.
“This recognition from NIET validates what we already know to be true,” said East Feliciana Public Schools Superintendent Keisha Netterville. “Dedicated teachers who set ambitious goals with their students, consistently and collaboratively monitor their progress towards these goals, and adjust their instruction to meet the needs of their students make a world of difference in the lives of children.”
Because of their instructional practices and students’ high levels of academic growth, NIET also announced this week that educators in East Feliciana Public Schools will receive this week a total of $114,989.89 in additional compensation for their performance during the 2018-19 school year.
“We know that we can never fully and appropriately compensate our East Feliciana Public School teachers for their life-changing work,” Netterville said. “But this additional performance-based compensation that our teachers have earned is a testament to their consistent hard work, their commitment to meaningful collaboration, and their outstanding instructional skills. Our implementation of TAP helps our educators thrive with purpose so they, in turn, can help our students thrive with purpose.”
NIET supports East Feliciana Public Schools’ implementation of TAP: The System for Teacher and Student Advancement. As part of TAP, teachers are able to pursue multiple career paths, including serving as career, mentor, master teachers. Those mentor and master teachers provide career teachers with weekly job-embedded professional development during which they examine student data together, engage in collaborative planning, and learn instructional strategies designed to meet the specific needs of their students.
TAP teachers are also observed in classroom instruction several times a year by multiple trained and certified observers, including principals and master and mentor teachers, using research-based rubrics for several dimensions of instructional quality. Based on the results of these observations and their students’ and school’s academic growth, teachers are able to earn additional performance-based compensation.