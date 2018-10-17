Dawn Barnette, East Feliciana 4-H agent, is seeking adults who would be interested in training to be a shooting sports coach or instructor.
If 30 or more adults sign up, a training session in archery, BB gun or shotgun shooting can be scheduled with David Boldt.
"Shooting sports is the fastest-growing program in 4-H. It builds confidence and provides leadership skills and, most importantly, teaches fire arms safety to all participants," Barnette said. "The kids compete on different levels and progress accordingly. They win prizes, trips and scholarship money."
A shooting sports camp will be held Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Pollock at Grant Walker Educational Facility. The camp is geared for 4-H members ages 12-18 that are participating in advanced disciplines. Participants will choose one of the following: Advanced Shotgun (trap, skeet and sporting clays), National Archery (field, 3D and FITA) and National Rifle (CMP, NRA 3P and silhouettes). Parents and coaches are welcome to attend, but it is not mandatory. The cost is $100 per youth/parent/coach.
Selected shooting sports ambassadors and instructors will attend at no cost but still need to be registered.
Livestock Club and LSU Livestock Show
People interested in raising and showing livestock through the 4-H program need to begin now.
Youth members are eligible to show beef cattle, dairy cattle, swine, sheep, goats, chickens and rabbits. Possession deadlines start Nov. 5. Call the office for information.
The Parish Livestock show is Jan. 17-19 in St. Francisville. Animals are checked in on Jan. 17. The 4-H Mini Farm is Jan. 18 and the the show is Jan. 19.
The district show is Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The state show is Feb. 9-16, also at Lamar-Dixon in Gonzales. The Market Animal Sale is Feb. 23.
People who want to order broiler chicks to raise for their show chickens this year may order through the 4-H office. Call the office for information.
Forestry and wildlife
The East Feliciana 4-H is building a Forestry and Wildlife team to compete at 4-H U in July. Students who would like to learn more about these areas as a college/career option should inquire now. LSU graduate students and professors are willing to work with the group to increase skills and develop the teams. The competitions offer awards, trips and scholarships.
Join the various 4-H groups
Registration forms are in the schools for Cloverbuds, which are kindergarten through third grade, and for 4-H, which is for fourth through 12th grades. There is a 4-H Club at every school in East Feliciana Parish
To become a member or volunteer for any of 4-H programs, contact Dawn Barnett at (225) 683-3101 or (225) 719-0312. The deadline to sign up for 4-H is Dec. 1. All enrollment cards must be turned in by then. Registration for 4-H is $5. There is no fee for Cloverbuds.