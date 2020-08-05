CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury set a 5:15 p.m. Sept. 8 public hearing on the proposed donation of the Clinton Presbyterian Church to the parish for use as the Clinton branch of the Audubon Regional Library.
The remaining members of the church also are offering $40,000 for the jury to use in renovating the building for use as the library.
The Clinton branch has been located in a section of Lawyers Row across from the parish courthouse for decades. The church is on Bank Street, near the Police Jury offices.
Juror Chrissie O’Quin said at Monday's meeting the jury also should get an appraisal of the building’s value for insurance purposes.
The library board agreed last month to accept the donation, but the jury has the final say in the matter.
Jurors also set Sept. 8 public hearings on a proposal to amend a portion of the ordinance governing East Feliciana’s participation in the two-parish library system, specifically the appointment of members, and amending an ordinance setting the pay for justices of the peace.
The hearings are scheduled for 5:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively, but jurors did not say what the changes will entail.
On an unrelated matter, Juror Richard Oliveaux said he thinks another management-engineering firm should be given a chance to assist the parish in obtaining federal funds through legislation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
The jury has used a national firm, HGA, to seek federal grants since the 2016 flood that damaged many parish roads, but Oliveaux said, “We need to look at somebody else.
“There’s other people who can do this,” he said, claiming the parish is lagging behind “in some things.”
Parish Manager Jody Moreau, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and works closely with HGA, asked Oliveaux to name what the parish is not getting, but Oliveaux replied, “Don’t do this.”
Moreau, who also is the parish’s homeland security director, said he will stake his reputation on the fact that the parish is getting all of the federal money available from the coronavirus legislation.
He also said he is working with other parish officials, such as the sheriff, assessor and clerk of court, to get HGA to seek funding.