1940s theme fundraiser set
Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation invites everyone to enjoy a 1940s style USO Celebration from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 8 at Hemingbough, 10101 W. La. 965, St. Francisville. The event will feature entertainment by Ned Fasullo and the Fabulous Big Band Orchestra. Activities include food and drinks, music and dancing, a silent auction and a wine pull.
Tickets are $80 per person or $650 for a table of eight. Sponsorship packages are available. For information, contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Head to market
June 1 is a first Saturday. First Saturdays are market days in Clinton. So from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, head to Court House Square. Lots of homemade goodies, jams and jellies, bread, crafts, produce and more will be on sale.
Tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for several annual events, including the Southern Garden Symposium on Oct. 18-19 and the Wags & Whiskers Gala on July 27, both in St. Francisville. Visit southerngardensymposium.org and bontempstix.com for information.
Rummage sale
A rummage sale to benefit the LSU Agricultural Center's 4-H Office in West Feliciana is planned for July 18-20. Proceeds will help purchase an outside shed to hold equipment and items for 4-H and the school gardens. People wishing to donate items for the sale can drop them off at the 4-H office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway.
Kickball for adults
An adult coed kickball league is planned for Thursday nights at West Feliciana Sports Park. Games will be played June 13 through July 25. Registration deadline is June 3. Teams have 10 members who are at least 18 years old. The fee is $45 a person or $450 a team. Jerseys are included. Concessions, including adult beverages, will be sold. Call (225) 784-8447 for information.
Junior firefighters sought
The Slaughter Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that it has restarted its Junior Firefighter Program. It is affiliated with the National Volunteer Fire Council's National Junior Firefighter Program. Members must be 11 to 17 years old, must be in good academic standing and must have good moral character. Members must attend required training and events. Email slaughterfd.la@gmail.com.