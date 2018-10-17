The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation's Code Red Chili Cook-Off will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at The Pointe of Americana, 1250 Meeting St., Zachary.
The competition is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages in three categories: best red chili, best salsa and people's choice chili. The entry fee is $35 for one category, plus $10 for each additional category.
Admission and parking are free. In addition to tasting some world-class chili, you can enjoy a craft beer tasting, kids activities, sweet shop, hot air balloon demos, concessions, and live music from Laine Hardy, Sara Collins and Big River Express.
Registration information and complete details are available at LaneRMCFoundation.org or by calling Theresa Payment at (225) 658-6699.